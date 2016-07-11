Spring season at Highgate’s Jacksons Lane bursting at seams with fun for all family

A Highgate multi-arts venue has announced its spring season and it is bursting at the seams with shows for all the family.

Here’s our guide to some of the events at Jackons Lane which piqued our interest, as artistic director Adrian Berry tells us why this year’s crop of entertainment is not to be missed.

JL Circus: Book of Tricks. Saturday, February 25, 5.30pm.

This flagship JL Circus programme is supported by Children In Need and engages young people aged between eight and 18 from Tottenham and Wood Green in weekly circus and theatre skills-based workshops.

Using the ideas of stories, characters, and their wild imaginations, JL Circus will be taking you on a bonkers adventure through books.

Young circus performers will weave their stories through acro, hula-hoop, juggling and drama skills in a fun, engaging performance for the whole family.

Adrian said: “We go out to kids who haven’t got a lot of opportunities and give them something amazing to get involved in.

“It is empowering people with skills that they might not have thought they had.”

This project has support from Big Lottery Fund, Haringey Council, Children in Need, Tottenham Grammar School Foundation and Hornsey Parochial Charities.

Tickets are free and can be booked by emailing participation@jacksonslane.org.uk.

The Magic Paintbrush: Springs Dance Company.

March 5, 3pm and 5pm.

This show follow a young heroine as she leaps, splatters, swirls, boogies and paints her world into a brighter place. Can the artist vanquish the mighty shadow of greed?

Adrian said: “There is plenty of crossover between artistic styles here, with contemporary dance and painting, and its great for children.”

Recommended for ages over three.

For further timings and ticket prices for all three shows go to jacksonslane.org.uk.