Princess Anne opens £140m University of London halls in Bloomsbury

Princess Anne spoke to University of London students in their plush new halls Archant

The Princess Royal, Chancellor of the University of London, unveiled the Garden Halls in Cartwright Gardens

The Cartwright Gardens, funded by private initative the University Partnerships Programme. Photo: Tim Crocker The Cartwright Gardens, funded by private initative the University Partnerships Programme. Photo: Tim Crocker

Princess Anne took the time to chat with students on the official engagement.

Her Royal Highness is involved with more than 300 other charities and organisations, including Save the Children UK, which she has been President of since 1970.

The University of London flagship redevelopment, involved more than £140 million of investment and the new building with 1,200 rooms is one of the largest student developments in London.

The halls that previously existed at the site were replaced and Hughes Parry Tower refurbished.

HRH Princess Royal unveilled the plaque in a cherry red coat HRH Princess Royal unveilled the plaque in a cherry red coat

The redevelopment includes a garden café, cinema room, music and games rooms, as well as cycle storage and local residents will be able to enjoy the new landscaped gardens and tennis courts.

Chris Cobb, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer at the University of London, said: “The transformation at Cartwright Gardens is truly astounding. This is a landmark development that is focused on the student experience providing state of the art, quality accommodation in the heart of London.”

The hall is within the Bloomsbury Conservation Area and was designed by executive architects, tp bennett, and principal architects of the façade, Macreanor Lavington.

Each piece of timber came from a renewable source and 97.3 per cent of construction waste was diverted away from landfill.

Camden Council approved the planning application in 2014.