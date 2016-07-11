PICTURE SPECIAL: Camden and Haringey schools celebrate World Book Day

World Book Day 2017 Channing School Archant

Schoolchildren across Camden and Haringey have been sharing their love of fiction on World Book Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coldfall Primary School World Book Day 2017 Coldfall Primary School World Book Day 2017

To mark the 20th anniversary of the national celebration of literature, staff and students got into the spirit of things by dressing up as their favourite characters.

World Book Day at Fitzjohns Primary School. World Book Day at Fitzjohns Primary School.

A band of teachers dressed as Oompa Loompas certainly caught the eye at Channing School, while over at Coldfall Primary School there were appearances from a Stormtrooper and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

World Book Day at Fitzjohns Primary School. World Book Day at Fitzjohns Primary School.

World Book Day at Fitzjohns Primary School World Book Day at Fitzjohns Primary School

World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School

World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School

World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School

World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School World Book Day at St Paul's Primary School

North Haringey Primary School World Book Day 2017 North Haringey Primary School World Book Day 2017

North Haringey Primary School World Book Day 2017 North Haringey Primary School World Book Day 2017

World Book Day 2017 Channing School World Book Day 2017 Channing School

World Book Day 2017 Channing School World Book Day 2017 Channing School

World Book Day 2017 Channing School World Book Day 2017 Channing School

Coldfall Primary School World Book Day 2017 Coldfall Primary School World Book Day 2017

Clare Constant, who is acting head of Channing Junior School, said: “We have had some fabulous costumes for our World Book Day celebrations today.

“Everything from Captain Underpants to a troop of staff Oompa Loompas.

“The day started with a wonderful Reception book themed assembly followed by a fancy dress parade.

“In the afternoon the girls met their ‘secret storytellers’ who have inspired them to explore new books.

“The celebrations will continue next week with a reading from ‘Inspector Brunswick: The Case of the Missing Eyebrow’ by Angela Keoghan and Chris Lam Sam and an opportunity for book signing.

“We certainly love books at Channing.”

If you want your school to be included in our World Book Day supplement, e-mail your photos and stories to james.scott@archant.co.uk.