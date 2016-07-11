Parent-led national campaign launched in Haringey in response to school funding cuts

A parent-led national campaign is being launched in Haringey in response to school funding cuts.

The Fair Funding for All Schools campaign has been set up by a group of parents in an attempt to force ministers to listen to their concerns about the worsening financial situation facing schools across the country.

Cuts to schools in Haringey are predicted to be among the worst in the country, with the National Union of Teachers predicting a shortfall of 15 per cent by 2020.

According to the predicted figures, there would be £581 less spent on each individual pupil across the borough and a loss of about 581 teachers over the next four years.

The campaign will be launched with an 8pm public meeting at Rhodes Avenue Primary School tomorrow, with speakers on the night including Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West and leader of Haringey Council Claire Kober.

Campaign co-founder Jo Yurky said: “Like most people, I believed funding for schools was protected because the government said it was. But now it seems that ministers are not being honest with us.

“Teachers and heads have been dismissed as scaremongers but, as parents, we’re seeing the real impact in classrooms across the country.

“Parents have woken up to the fact that school funding is being cut and we are determined to make our voices heard.

“The government describe their National Funding Formula as doing what is ‘fair’ but this is a smoke screen.

“Moving money between schools when the whole pot is shrinking isn’t fair for anyone.

“Schools should be levelled up, not down.

“We will not allow the government to set schools against each other over this; we are parents standing together, united with our school leaders, to ask for fair funding for all schools.”

Speakers on the evening will also include NUT general secretary Kevin Courtney, Madeline Holt of Rescue our Schools and Matt Dykes of Fair Funding for All Schools.”

To see how your school could be affected according to the NUT’s figures, go to schoolcuts.org.uk.