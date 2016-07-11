Campaigners against funding cuts to schools call on parents to turn tide

A campaign was launched at Rhodes Avenue Primary School on Tuesday night in response to school funding cuts across Haringey. Archant

Campaigners against funding cuts to schools in Haringey have called on parents to turn the tide.

A packed out meeting at Rhodes Avenue Primary School last night saw about 200 parents, teachers and governors come together for the launch of the The Fair Funding for All Schools campaign.

Jo Yurky, who has two daughters at the school, co-founded the campaign and opened the meeting.

“We owe it to our children and teachers to respond to this funding crisis,” she said.

“Until recently I had thought that education is protected, but now it seems that ministers are not being honest with us.

“Every child deserves a fair opportunity, so we need to stand together, unite with our school leaders, and ask for fair funding for all schools.”

Cuts to schools in Haringey are predicted to be among the worst in the country, with the National Union of Teachers predicting a shortfall of more than £21 million by 2020.

According to the figures, there would be £664 less spent on each individual pupil across the borough and a loss of about 581 teachers over the next four years.

NUT general secretary Kevin Courtenay said: “Haringey has been hit disproportionately due to the distribution of wealth to other areas across the country.

“Staff will go and class sizes will go up, meaning every child will have less attention from their teacher at school.

“Whichever way you voted in the EU referendum and whatever your party preference, I believe that not many parents voted for class sizes to go up.”

Haringey Council leader Cllr Claire Kober claimed that the funding cuts would be ‘the straw the breaks the camel’s back’.

“Back in 2009, children across Haringey were underperforming, but now we are above the national average,” she said.

“This funding withdrawal could undo all of our borough’s schools’ fantastic gains.”

Last to speak was Haringey MP Catherine West, who pledged to bring up many of the concerns raised during the meeting with education secretary Justine Greening.

“I am extremely concerned about north London’s funding picture,” she said.

“We have a high turnover of teachers, more children to look after and not as much money to fund schools since 2010.”