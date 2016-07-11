Camden School for Girls student turns Oxford University rejection letter into artwork

Camden School for Girls student Claudia Vulliamy has seen her Oxford University rejection letter go viral after she turned it into a piece of abstract art. Credit: Claudia Vulliamy Archant

A Camden School for Girls student has seen her rejection letter from Oxford University go viral after transforming into a work of art.

Camden School for Girls student Claudia Vulliamy has seen her Oxford University rejection letter go viral after she turned it into a piece of abstract art. Credit: Claudia Vulliamy

Claudia Vulliamy, who had applied to study Classics at Oxford, decided she would get creative with her letter – a picture of which has been retweeted on Twitter more than 50,000 times.

The 18-year-old, who has since been accepted to Durham University, said: “I was obviously a bit disappointed to receive the news, but it felt quite momentous having a letter for me declaring it.

“The meaningful and sometimes overly sympathetic phrases within it jumped out at me, and I had an urge to make it into some sort of collage.

“It was a therapeutic activity after bad news, and it would be funny to show my friends. I had no clue that the world would see it.

“I hope that everyone who has received similar news knows that there is so much more to a person than Oxbridge. This result does not define you – and there’s a good chance you’d be happier somewhere else.”