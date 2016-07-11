Latest Hampstead & Highgate education news

Brookfield Primary School comes out on top in Camden maths challenge Brookfield Primary School came out on top in the fifth Camden maths challenge.

Fearless teenagers take to stage for Haringey public speaking final A crop of fearless teenagers took to the stage last night to showcase the public speaking talent on offer in Haringey.

Princess Anne opens £140m University of London halls in Bloomsbury The Princess Royal, Chancellor of the University of London, unveiled the Garden Halls in Cartwright Gardens

Threatened Highgate family centre in fundraising bid for £10,000 Parents and staff of a Highgate early years centre have set up a charity page to raise £10,000 in a desperate bid to save their vital centre.

Campaigners against funding cuts to schools call on parents to turn tide Campaigners against funding cuts to schools in Haringey have called on parents to turn the tide.

Camden School for Girls student turns Oxford University rejection letter into artwork A Camden School for Girls student has seen her rejection letter from Oxford University go viral after transforming into a work of art.

Budding Portland Place School thespians perform Our Country’s Good Budding thespians at Portland Place School took to the stage to perform the first play acted out solely by the upper school.

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School In our latest questions and answers instalment the author of White Teeth, Zadie Smith, looks back at attending Hampstead School between 1986 and 1993.

Highgate Primary School fitness programme backed by GB Olympic athlete Bianca Williams A pioneering weekly fitness programme at a Highgate school involving staff, students and parents has been given the seal of approval by a Great British Olympic athlete.

Hampstead and Highgate youngsters take to stage for school nativities Parents and schools have been hard at work preparing for this year’s round of nativity plays.

Haverstock School welcomes 250 homeless guests over Christmas period Staff and students welcoming 250 homeless guests into the school over the Christmas period believe it is their duty to reach out to isolated people in the community.

Plenty of festive fun to be had at Winter Wonderland and beyond There’s plenty of Christmas fun to be had across London’s parks and museums as Bridget Galton wraps up warm and discovers for herself.

Weston Park School: Headteacher of popular primary absent for six months Parents have been left in the dark as to why the headteacher of a primary school has not been at work for the past six months.

Former London Metropolitan University lecturer looking to inspire next generation of architects A former London Metropolitan University lecturer is looking to inspire the next generation of architects with a series of early years workshops in Islington.

Hasti Razaghi’s guide to starting life at London Metropolitan University Starting university is something new, big and exciting, whether you are moving to a new city or another country.

Future bright for Archer Academy and Woodhouse College as schools announce partnership A pair of Barnet schools believe the future is bright after announcing a “strategic partnership” on Monday.

BBC presenter Fiona Bruce guest of honour at South Hampstead School’s 140th anniversary BBC presenter Fiona Bruce was the guest of honour at South Hampstead High School’s 140th anniversary celebratory dinner.

Fortismere School and Highgate Primary School lead way with Mandarin lessons A Muswell Hill school is one of the first in the country to be selected by the government to try and fast track students towards being fluent in Mandarin Chinese by 2020.

University College School Hampstead student sets sights on Olympic Games sailing place A teenage sailing star has the Olympic Games in his sights after being selected for the Royal Yachting Association UK 420 youth squad.

Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation founder: Channing School pupils launch food drive for Highgate Charity Pupils at Channing School are working together to fulfil Alexandra Wylie’s dream of eradicating social exclusion and inequality by launching a food drive for local people who go hungry at Christmas.

Hampstead students follow in footsteps of Anna Pavlova with ballet lessons Pupils at St Anthony’s School for Girls are following in former resident and prima ballerina Anna Pavlova’s footsteps with ballet lessons.

Hampstead schoolgirls hold yoga day for Indian village They are raising money for children in rural India with a day of yoga, meditation and well-being.

Residents fight Belsize Park school’s plans for expansion A group of angry Swiss Cottage residents have launched a campaign group to oppose plans by a private school to build new classrooms

Parents slapped with school fines and ‘wrongly’ told by Camden Council they cannot appeal Camden parents were forced to pay a total of £20,000 in school fines in the last year, new figures have revealed.

Headteacher of Hampstead private school says sport should engage the majority rather than burnish the few The headteacher of a private school believes that sport in school should be used to engage the majority rather than burnish the few amidst reports that not enough young people are doing enough exercise each week.

Bishop Douglass joins Academy chain The headteacher of Bishop Douglass Catholic School in Barnet has said he is “delighted,” by the progress being made in converting the school into an academy.

Working Men’s College urging people to sign up The Working Men’s College (WMC) is urging people to sign up or miss out as the start of the academic year approaches.

Pupil at top Camden school refuses to open GCSEs because ‘obsession with grades is damaging’ Teenagers around the country anxiously tore open their GCSE results last week – but one Camden schoolgirl is refusing to even glance at hers because she believes society’s obsession with grades is damaging.

Portland Place commends successful students Portland Place school students returned to school this morning to collect their GCSE results, with most being more than satisfied with what they found.

Year 6 pupil among those celebrating GCSEs at Greig City Academy Greig City Academy today praised its students for some impressive grades in their GCSE results - including a year 6 student who got an A* in maths!

Quintin Kynaston improves GCSE results again Students and staf at Quintin Kynaston school had reason to be happy today as they once again improved on the previous years’ GCSE performance.

Successful GCSE results day for Highgate School Students and staff at Highgate school were reflecting on a very impressive set of GCSE results today, with 88.2 percent of exams receiving a grade of A* or A.

Highgate Wood School delighted with record-breaking GCSE results The Headteacher has congratulated pupils as the school achieves best results in four years, bucking the national trend

Double success for Channing twins Two sets of twins were among the standout performers at Channing school on GCSE results day, as the school recorded some excellent grades.

Paddington Academy student scores best ever GCSE results Paddington Academy was celebrating a good set of GCSE results today, including their best ever set of results for a single student.

Fortismere School celebrates excellent results as disadvantaged children catch up The Headteacher is pleased the gap between the grades of children eligible for school meals and wealthier pupils has “significantly” reduced

Improved results for Hampstead School for third successive year The Hampstead School has once again seen its GCSE results improve today, with nearly a quarter of all grades receiving an A* or A grade.

Top marks for Henrietta Barnett Henrietta Barnett school has produced another incredible set of GCSE results today, with its best set to date.

Hornsey School for Girls with jump in GCSE results Girls at Hornsey School for Girls were today collecting some stellar GCSE results.