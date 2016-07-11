Bishops on hand to bless Haringey and Camden school expansions

St Mary's Church of England Primary School's expansion was blessed by the Bishop of Edmonton rev Rob Wickham. Archant

A pair of schools have had their newly-opened buildings blessed by bishops.

The Bishop of London, Richard Chartres, blessing the new building at Holy Trinity and S. Silas Church of England Primary School The Bishop of London, Richard Chartres, blessing the new building at Holy Trinity and S. Silas Church of England Primary School

St Mary’s Church of England Primary School’s £3.5 million expansion – funded by Haringey Council – was officially opened by the Bishop of Edmonton rev Rob Wickham and Haringey Council education chief, Elin Weston last week.

The 18-month development has provided nursery, reception and Year 1 pupils at Church Lane with an expanded building and play area and a redeveloped school office, medical room, library area, car park and meeting rooms.

At the Rectory Gardens site – which caters for Year 2 to Year 6 students – four new classrooms, a food technology room and a studio has been added, while offices, meeting rooms and cloakroom facilities have been upgraded too.

St Mary’s added an additional form of entry in every year group in September 2015 in response to a shortage of school places in the area.

Headteacher Fran Hargrove said: “This celebration, for me, meant so much more than just a fantastic new and shiny building.

“The whole St Mary’s family has, and continues to, work hard to create a school and community that our children truly deserve.”

The primary school came into being in 2013 after the joining of St Mary’s Infants and Juniors, and Ms Hargrove believes the school can go from strength to strength.

“Visitors often ask me what it is I want next, what is our next challenge and I have given this much thought recently,” she added.

“I always come back to the same thing. What I want, and what the staff and governors truly want, is the very best for the children and families that we serve.

“It’s about making sure our children have no less than the best. And no less than they deserve. We will continue this journey.”

Also celebrating last week were staff and students at Holy Trinity and St Silas Church of England Primary School after Bishop of London rev Richard Chartres blessed their new school hall.

As part of the blessing at the Camden school, the Bishop dedicated the building to, ‘the education of youth, to the progress of the sciences and arts, and to learning’.

The Bishop then delivered a service of thanksgiving at Holy Trinity Church, which holds a weekly mass for the school throughout the year.

The service included readings from seven pupils in which they gave thanks for their school, teachers and friends.

Headteacher Lorraine Dolan said: “We are so grateful to the Bishop of London for blessing our new school building and delivering such an inspiring thanksgiving service.

“We are looking forward to our new building reflecting our enthusiasm for teaching and learning through the arts.

“We have also gained a newly invigorated environment for our pupils which includes an art and music room, a bigger downstairs hall for school assemblies and drama lessons.

“You are now led in through an entrance that reflects the spirit and heart of the school.”