Acland Burghley School look to alumni to inspire current generation of students

Mr Knapett's class of 1974 at Acland Burghley School Archant

A Tufnell Park state school is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Acland Burghley School is teaming up with alumni community Future First to get in touch with former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education.

Headteacher Nicholas John said: “We are delighted to be working with Future First. It helps students from all backgrounds broaden their horizons and make informed career choices.

“Acland Burghley has such talented students – both past and present. Getting today’s students to link up with former students who are now successful adults will help them on their journey to success.”

Christine Gilbert, executive chair of Future First, said, “Every state school student should have the opportunity to succeed in life after school. We want more schools to see the benefits of using their alumni as a powerful resource.“

Former students can get in touch by emailing ymarkey@aclandburghley.camden.sch.uk.